Police search for suspect in Wahiawa bank robbery

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

Honolulu police are investigating an alleged bank robbery in Wahiawa Tuesday.

The robbery occurred at Central Pacific Bank on California Avenue at about 3:10 p.m.

Police said a male suspect, clad in a black mask and green clothing, passed a note to an employee demanding money.

The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of money taken from the bank. No injuries were reported.

Police have opened a second-degree robbery investigation.

There are no arrests at this time.

