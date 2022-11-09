Letter: Anti-cannabis advocates use false scare tactics

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Lawyers often tell a jury that a witness who lies about one thing should not be believed on any issue.

“Don’t legalize recreational pot in isles” (Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Nov. 6), restates much misinformation, but notably the canard that “an additional danger has entered this market with the recent rise of fentanyl-laced drugs, including marijuana.”

If that sounds like a scare tactic, it is. Unlike hard-drug dealers, marijuana growers and dealers have no incentive to spend extra to add fentanyl to their product. And it just isn’t true. Forbes magazine explained it in a July 2021 article, “Fentanyl-Tainted Marijuana Is A Myth That Refuses To Go Away.”

Advocates who support their agenda with myths to scare the public should not be believed on any issue.

John Keiser

Makiki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

