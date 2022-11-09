A vegan riff on crunchy broccolli salad

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It is easy to understand why broccoli salad is a mainstay of potluck dinners and community gatherings. Not only is it a crowd-pleaser, but also raw broccoli is a clever make-ahead ingredient because it maintains its hardy texture and crunch over time. (This Southern-inspired recipe can be made up to 24 hours ahead, then stored in the fridge.) While most traditional Southern broccoli salads feature a creamy mayonnaise dressing and are finished with bacon bits and grated cheese, this vegan riff offers a punchy vinegar mixture that serves as a quick pickling liquid for the onions and raisins before it’s used as the final dressing. If you are making this salad in advance, leave the toasted almonds out until you are ready to eat.

Broccolli Salad

Ingredients for the dressing:

• 1/2 cup golden or black raisins

(or dried cranberries)

• 1/2 red onion, finely sliced

• 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

• 4 teaspoons sugar

• Kosher salt (such as Diamond Crystal)

• 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

• 1 tablespoon sesame oil

Ingredients for the salad:

• 1 1/2 pounds broccoli (about 2 heads)

• 1 apple (any variety), cored and cut into 1/2-inch cubes

• 2 scallions, white and green parts, finely sliced

• Kosher salt (such as Diamond Crystal) and black pepper

• 1/2 cup toasted sliced almonds, pepitas or sunflower seeds (see tip)

• 1 cup red or green grapes (optional), halved crosswise

Directions:

Make the dressing: Place raisins and red onion in a small bowl. Add vinegar, sugar, 3/4 teaspoon salt and 2 tablespoons of water, and toss to combine. Leave to pickle for 10 minutes while you prepare the rest of the ingredients.

Peel the woody exterior from the broccoli stalks and discard. Chop the stalks into 1/2-inch pieces. Chop the broccoli florets into 1/2-inch pieces. (The pieces do not have to be uniform or the same shape.) Place all the broccoli into a large mixing bowl.

After 10 minutes, finish the dressing by adding the olive oil and sesame oil to the bowl with the pickling raisins and red onion, and stir well to combine. Taste and season with more salt if needed. It should be tangy, slightly sweet and a little salty.

Add the raisin-and-onion dressing to the broccoli along with the apple and scallions. Using two large spoons, toss well so that everything is well coated. Season with 1/2 teaspoon salt and black pepper to taste. Taste to make sure you are happy with the seasonings, adding more if needed.

When you are ready to eat, add the almonds and grapes (if using), and gently toss. Serve at room temperature.

Total time: 20 minutes, serves 4-6.