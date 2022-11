Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

How sweet! National Sundae Day is coming up Nov. 11, and there’s no more decadent way to celebrate than by indulging in the iconic dessert. Today’s sundaes go beyond your favorite scoop of ice cream topped with whipped cream, hot fudge and cherries, however. If you’re craving something more elaborate, check out these loaded desserts:

Cookie dough

Dessert shop Edible Honolulu (1960 Kapiolani Blvd. Ste. 115) is famous for its edible cookie dough — made using pasteurized eggs and heat-treated flour, so its 100% safe to eat — but the business offers other treats like soft, chewy cookies.

If you want something extra indulgent, order the cookie dough sundae, which comes with vanilla soft serve, two scoops of cookie dough and a topping of your choice.

Visit ediblehawaii.square.site or call 808-947-7263.

Rolled ice cream

Known as Hawaii’s original ice cream roll shop, Sweet Creams (1430 Kona St. Ste. 102) features fun desserts like cookies ‘n cream, strawberry shortcake, Love You So Matcha and more. Each flavor features an ice cream base with mix-ins and toppings.

Frozen hot cocoa is an especially cool (get it?) option with cocoa ice cream, graham cracker topping, toasted marshmallow and Cocoa Krispies.

Call 808-260-4725 or visit sweetcreamshawaii.com.

Pineapple boats

Banán (various locations) is famous for its plant-based, frozen desserts made with locally grown ingredients. While it’s not categorized as a sundae, the larger-thanlife Pineapple Yacht defi-nitely counts as one. It features banana-flavored, dairy-free soft serve topped with papayas, pineapples, strawberries, puffed quinoa, shaved coconut and honey — and it’s served in a pineapple for that “wow” factor.

Visit banan.co.

Taro

Located in Kahuku, Kalo Bombs North Shore (56-270 Leleuli St.) offers fresh kalo (taro), along with sundaes topped with paiai. (Paiai refers to taro before water is added to make it poi; it’s undiluted and more dense.)

Taro sundaes usually include Dave’s Ice Cream, fresh paiai and a variety of toppings. Take your pick from the business’s popular specials, including the Oreo bomb (cookies and cream ice cream with double Oreo crumble), banana cream bomb (haupia ice cream and fresh bananas) and mud bomb (Kona coffee ice cream, Oreo crumbles and almonds). The Love Bomb — your choice of ice cream, paiai, Nutella, fresh strawberries, cookie dough, niu cream and coconut flakes — is a customer favorite.

Call 808-476-8794 or email kalobombsnorthshore@gmail.com.

Kulolo

Niu Soft Serve (2320 S. King St. Unit B-4) is known for its plant-based desserts. A must-try at this soft serve parlor is the hot kulolo sauce sundae, which is one of the most popular treats. It includes niu (coconut), ube or a swirl of both flavors topped with hot kulolo sauce and freshly roasted macadamia nuts. The warm, thick kulolo adds a richness only known to locals, while the roasted nuts provide a crunchy texture. Niu’s version of kulolo is unique because of its fluid nature — unlike the common, mochi-like texture.

Call 808-436-3739 or visit niusoftserve.com.

Brownie + Oreos

You can easily take that sugar high to the next level at OREO Café within IT’SUGAR (1450 Ala Moana Blvd.). Indulge in a variety of treats — ranging from milkshakes to snowcream (shave ice) — featuring America’s favorite cookie.

One of the most popular desserts is the Oreo brownie sundae, which includes Oreo soft serve, brownies, Oreo cookies pieces and chocolate sauce. The sundae is topped with whipped cream and sprinkles.

Visit itsugar.com.