comscore Simple sheet-pan schnitzel
Crave

Simple sheet-pan schnitzel

  • By New York Times
  • Today
  • Updated 4 p.m.
  • NEW YORK TIMES PHOTO

Schnitzel is a way of preparing thin slices of meat by breading and frying them until crisp. Read more

Previous Story
A versatile sponge cake
Next Story
Taste the flavors of Hawaii

Scroll Up