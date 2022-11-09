Simple sheet-pan schnitzel

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Schnitzel is a way of preparing thin slices of meat by breading and frying them until crisp. While the popular Viennese dish is traditionally made with thinly pounded veal, here, pounded pork cutlets are breaded and baked on a sheet pan — rather than fried in a skillet — until golden for an easy weeknight meal. The key to perfectly brown breadcrumbs is the addition of a few dollops of mayonnaise, which helps the coating crisp up during baking. A tangy salad offers fresh and bright notes that balance the rich pork. Look for whole hearts of palm (cylinders rather than sliced) for their firmer texture; the vegetable has a delicate flavor similar to artichokes, with a crunchy-creamy consistency.

Sheet-Pan Crispy Pork Schnitzel

Ingredients:

• 1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for greasing baking sheet

• 1/3 cup all-purpose flour

• 2 large eggs

• 2 teaspoons minced garlic (from about 2 cloves)

• 2 tablespoons mayonnaise

• 2 cups panko breadcrumbs

• 2 (1-inch-thick) boneless pork loin chops (about 1 1/4 pounds total), halved crosswise and pounded to 1/8-inch thickness

• Kosher salt and black pepper

• 2 lemons

• 1 tablespoon finely chopped capers, plus 1 tablespoon caper brine

• 2 tablespoons finely chopped parsley

• 1 (14-ounce) can whole hearts of palm, drained, cylinders halved lengthwise and each half thinly sliced on the bias

• 1 cup finely chopped celery

Directions:

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Lightly grease a rimmed baking sheet.

Separately place flour and eggs in two shallow bowls. Beat the eggs, then stir in the garlic. In a third shallow bowl, whisk 3 tablespoons of the oil with mayonnaise until well blended, then add breadcrumbs and mix with your fingers until there are no clumps, and oil is evenly distributed.

Season pork with salt and pepper. Working with one piece at a time, dredge in flour (shake off excess), dip in egg (shake off excess) and dredge in breadcrumbs, pressing to adhere.

Transfer to the prepared baking sheet. Bake until golden and crispy, about 20 to 25 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

Meanwhile, in a large bowl combine the remaining 6 tablespoons oil, 2 tablespoons lemon juice from 1 lemon, capers, caper brine and parsley, and whisk until well blended.

Season with salt and pepper. Add hearts of palm, celery and tomatoes and toss to evenly coat.

Divide schnitzel and salad on 4 serving plates; cut the other lemon into wedges and serve alongside.

Total time: 40 minutes, serves 4.