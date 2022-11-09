Winner, winner chicken dinner

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Like french fries, Swiss steak and Mongolian barbecue, this dish most likely honors the city, but is not an authentic Ukrainian dish. Read more

In honor of the besieged people of Ukraine, here is an almost Easy-Kine recipe named after their capital city, Kyiv. Like french fries, Swiss steak and Mongolian barbecue, this dish most likely honors the city, but is not an authentic Ukrainian dish. A chicken breast is pounded until flat. Butter, pepper, paprika and fresh parsley are mixed to form a delicious filling in the rolled chicken. Tie the ends of the chicken with string or seal with toothpicks. A classic breading of flour, eggs and bread crumbs surrounds the chicken. After a chilling, it is dipped again in egg and crumbs, then deep-fried. If cooked correctly, the rich butter sauce oozes out when served. Even if the butter seeps out into the frying oil, it will flavor the dish. As a backup, you can make extra sauce and serve it with the hot chicken.

Chicken Kiev

Ingredients:

• 4 tablespoons salted butter, room temperature

• 1 teaspoon ground black pepper, divided

• 2 teaspoons ground Hungarian sweet or hot paprika, divided

• 1/2 teaspoon chopped fresh parsley leaves (substitute 1/4 teaspoon dried)

• 2 chicken breasts (about 2 pounds), skinless and boneless

• 3/4 cup all-purpose ~ our

• 2 large eggs, beaten

• 2 1/2 teaspoons salt

• 1 1/2 cups bread crumbs or panko

• Vegetable or canola oil for frying

• Toothpicks or kitchen string to tie chicken

Directions:

In a bowl, cream together butter, 1/2 teaspoon pepper, 1/2 teaspoon paprika and all the parsley. Divide in half and form 2 1/2-inch cylindrical shapes on a small plate. Freeze until hard, about 30 minutes.

Place a chicken breast in a plastic bag. Using a meat mallet or pan, gently pound the chicken until it is about 1/3-inch thick.

Place a piece of the frozen butter in the center of each pounded chicken and roll chicken until butter is enclosed. Use toothpicks or kitchen string to tie both ends so butter stays in.

Mix remaining pepper, salt and paprika with ~ our and put on a plate. Roll the chicken in ~ our, then shake o˚ the excess. Dip in beaten egg. Roll in bread crumbs. Refrigerate for 5 minutes. Dip again in egg mixture and roll again in bread crumbs. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 2 hours.

In a heavy skillet over medium-high heat, pour enough oil to cover the chicken. When oil reaches 350 degrees, place both breaded chicken pieces in oil and fry until golden brown and turn so all sides are browned, until instant-read thermometer reads 160 degrees, about 4-5 minutes. Drain on paper towels. Serve immediately or keep warm in a 200 degree oven as you want the sauce to run out when cut open.

Lynette Lo Tom has written three cookbooks and loves hearing about home cooks. Visit lynettecooks.com for more information.