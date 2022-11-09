comscore Honolulu Council chair keeps post; 3 new members elected
Hawaii News

Honolulu Council chair keeps post; 3 new members elected

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:09 a.m.

Honolulu City Council Chair Tommy Waters has kept his seat, but the Council will see three new faces following Tuesday’s general election. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Coldwell Banker Realty

Scroll Up