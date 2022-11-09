comscore Japanese Shichi-go-san rite-of-passage services see increase in demand
  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:53 p.m.
  • COURTESY JAPANESE CULTURAL CENTER / 2018 A family of boys poses in traditional attire for photos at the Japanese Cultural Center’s Shichi-go-san event.

    A family of boys poses in traditional attire for photos at the Japanese Cultural Center’s Shichi-go-san event.

Oahu organizations offering services for Shichi-go-san, the annual Japanese rite-of-passage celebration, are noticing an increase in demand as COVID-19 concerns decline. Read more

