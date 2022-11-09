Scoreboard – Nov. 9, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

BASKETBALL

College men: exhibition, SAGU American Indian College at Hawaii Pacific, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

SOCCER

NCAA Women’s Division II West Regional: first round, Concordia Irvine vs. Cal State Los Angeles, 1 p.m. at Vulcan Soccer Field.

BASKETBALL

Hawaii High SChool Scores

ILH Boys’ Junior Varsity 1

Maryknoll 48, Mid-Pacific 40

ILH Boys’ Junior Varsity 2

University Lab 50, Maryknoll 9

VOLLEYBALL

Big West Standings

Conf. Pct. GB Overall

Hawaii 13-1 .929 — 16-6

UCSB 12-2 .857 1 16-8

Long Beach St. 10-4 .714 3 15-7

Cal Poly 10-4 .714 3 13-11

UC Irvine 8-6 .571 5 15-9

CS Fullerton 6-8 .429 5 12-10

UC Davis 6-8 .429 7 11-13

UC San Diego 5-9 .358 7 12-14

CSU Bakersfield 3-11 .214 10 6-20

CS Northridge 2-12 .143 11 7-19

UC Riverside 2-12 .143 11 4-19

Remaining Schedule

Thursday

CSU Bakersfield at UC Riverside

UC Irvine at UC San Diego

Cal Poly at UC Davis

Friday

Hawaii at UC San Diego, 5 p.m.

Long Beach State at Cal State Northridge

Cal State Fullerton at UC Santa Barbara

Saturday

Hawaii at UC Irvine, 3 p.m.

CSU Bakersfield at UC Davis

Cal Poly at UC Riverside

Cal State Fullerton at Cal State Northridge

Long Beach State at UC Santa Barbara

Tuesday

CSU Bakersfield at Cal Poly

Nov. 17

Cal State Northridge at UC Riverside

UC Santa Barbara at UC Davis

Nov. 18

Cal Poly at Hawaii, 7 p.m.

UC Irvine at Cal State Fullerton

UC San Diego at Long Beach State

Nov. 19

UC Santa Barbara at UC Riverside

Long Beach State at UC Irvine

Cal State Northridge at UC Davis

UC San Diego at Cal State Fullerton

Nov. 20

CSU Bakersfield at Hawaii, 5:30 p.m.

Nov. 22

Cal State Northridge at UC Santa Barbara

Nov. 25

Hawaii at UC Santa Barbara, 5 p.m.

UC Riverside at Cal State Fullerton

UC San Diego at CSU Bakersfield

UC Irvine at Cal Poly

UC Davis at Long Beach State

Nov. 26

Hawaii at Cal State Northridge, 5 p.m.

UC Irvine at CSU Bakersfield

UC Riverside at Long Beach State

UC San Diego at Cal Poly

UC Davis at Cal State Fullerton

End regular season

UH women’s schedule

and results

(Overall 16-6; Big West 13-1)

Aug. 26 at Texas A&M L, 2-3

Aug 27 vs. No. 6 Pittsburgh# L, 0-3

Aug. 28 vs. No. 25 San Diego# L, 0-3

Sept. 1 vs. Texas State W, 3-0

Sept. 2 vs. West Virginia W, 3-0

Sept. 4 vs. No. 23 UCLA L, 2-3

Sept. 9 vs. USC L, 1-3

Sept. 10 vs. USC W, 3-2

Sept. 23 vs. UC Davis* W, 3-0

Sept. 24 vs. UC Riverside* W, 3-0

Sept. 30 at Cal State Fullerton* W, 3-0

Oct. 1 at Long Beach State* W, 3-1

Oct. 7 vs. UC Irvine* W, 3-0

Oct. 8 vs. UC San Diego* W, 3-1

Oct. 14 at CSU Bakersfield* W, 3-2

Oct. 15 at Cal Poly* L, 1-3

Oct. 21 vs. CSUN* W, 3-0

Oct. 22 vs. UC Santa Barbara* W, 3-1

Oct. 27 at UC Riverside* W, 3-0

Oct. 29 at UC Davis* W, 3-2

Nov. 4 vs. Long Beach State* W, 3-0

Nov. 5 vs. Cal State Fullerton* W, 3-0

Nov. 11 at UC San Diego* 5 p.m.

Nov. 12 at UC Irvine* 3 p.m.

Nov. 18 vs. Cal Poly* 7 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. CSU Bakersfield* 5:30 p.m.

Nov. 25 at UC Santa Barbara* 5 p.m. Nov. 26 at CSUN* 5 p.m.

#—neutral site

*—Big West match