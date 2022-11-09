Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – Nov. 9, 2022 Today Updated 11:14 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today BASKETBALL College men: exhibition, SAGU American Indian College at Hawaii Pacific, 6:30 p.m. Thursday SOCCER NCAA Women’s Division II West Regional: first round, Concordia Irvine vs. Cal State Los Angeles, 1 p.m. at Vulcan Soccer Field. BASKETBALL Hawaii High SChool Scores ILH Boys’ Junior Varsity 1 Maryknoll 48, Mid-Pacific 40 ILH Boys’ Junior Varsity 2 University Lab 50, Maryknoll 9 VOLLEYBALL Big West Standings Conf. Pct. GB Overall Hawaii 13-1 .929 — 16-6 UCSB 12-2 .857 1 16-8 Long Beach St. 10-4 .714 3 15-7 Cal Poly 10-4 .714 3 13-11 UC Irvine 8-6 .571 5 15-9 CS Fullerton 6-8 .429 5 12-10 UC Davis 6-8 .429 7 11-13 UC San Diego 5-9 .358 7 12-14 CSU Bakersfield 3-11 .214 10 6-20 CS Northridge 2-12 .143 11 7-19 UC Riverside 2-12 .143 11 4-19 Remaining Schedule Thursday CSU Bakersfield at UC Riverside UC Irvine at UC San Diego Cal Poly at UC Davis Friday Hawaii at UC San Diego, 5 p.m. Long Beach State at Cal State Northridge Cal State Fullerton at UC Santa Barbara Saturday Hawaii at UC Irvine, 3 p.m. CSU Bakersfield at UC Davis Cal Poly at UC Riverside Cal State Fullerton at Cal State Northridge Long Beach State at UC Santa Barbara Tuesday CSU Bakersfield at Cal Poly Nov. 17 Cal State Northridge at UC Riverside UC Santa Barbara at UC Davis Nov. 18 Cal Poly at Hawaii, 7 p.m. UC Irvine at Cal State Fullerton UC San Diego at Long Beach State Nov. 19 UC Santa Barbara at UC Riverside Long Beach State at UC Irvine Cal State Northridge at UC Davis UC San Diego at Cal State Fullerton Nov. 20 CSU Bakersfield at Hawaii, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 22 Cal State Northridge at UC Santa Barbara Nov. 25 Hawaii at UC Santa Barbara, 5 p.m. UC Riverside at Cal State Fullerton UC San Diego at CSU Bakersfield UC Irvine at Cal Poly UC Davis at Long Beach State Nov. 26 Hawaii at Cal State Northridge, 5 p.m. UC Irvine at CSU Bakersfield UC Riverside at Long Beach State UC San Diego at Cal Poly UC Davis at Cal State Fullerton End regular season UH women’s schedule and results (Overall 16-6; Big West 13-1) Aug. 26 at Texas A&M L, 2-3 Aug 27 vs. No. 6 Pittsburgh# L, 0-3 Aug. 28 vs. No. 25 San Diego# L, 0-3 Sept. 1 vs. Texas State W, 3-0 Sept. 2 vs. West Virginia W, 3-0 Sept. 4 vs. No. 23 UCLA L, 2-3 Sept. 9 vs. USC L, 1-3 Sept. 10 vs. USC W, 3-2 Sept. 23 vs. UC Davis* W, 3-0 Sept. 24 vs. UC Riverside* W, 3-0 Sept. 30 at Cal State Fullerton* W, 3-0 Oct. 1 at Long Beach State* W, 3-1 Oct. 7 vs. UC Irvine* W, 3-0 Oct. 8 vs. UC San Diego* W, 3-1 Oct. 14 at CSU Bakersfield* W, 3-2 Oct. 15 at Cal Poly* L, 1-3 Oct. 21 vs. CSUN* W, 3-0 Oct. 22 vs. UC Santa Barbara* W, 3-1 Oct. 27 at UC Riverside* W, 3-0 Oct. 29 at UC Davis* W, 3-2 Nov. 4 vs. Long Beach State* W, 3-0 Nov. 5 vs. Cal State Fullerton* W, 3-0 Nov. 11 at UC San Diego* 5 p.m. Nov. 12 at UC Irvine* 3 p.m. Nov. 18 vs. Cal Poly* 7 p.m. Nov. 20 vs. CSU Bakersfield* 5:30 p.m. Nov. 25 at UC Santa Barbara* 5 p.m. Nov. 26 at CSUN* 5 p.m. #—neutral site *—Big West match Previous Story Television and radio – Nov. 9, 2022