Sports | TV Radio Television and radio – Nov. 9, 2022 Today Updated 11:17 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. On the air Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates. Today TIME TV CH HT Baseball: mlb 2022 Hank Aaron Award 1 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95 Basketball: nba Knicks at Nets 1:30 p.m. ESPN 22/222 74 Lakers at Clippers 5 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69 Lakers at Clippers 5 p.m. ESPN 22/222 74 Lakers at Clippers 5 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA Lakers at Clippers 5 p.m. BSSC 31/228 82* Basketball: college men Monmouth at Seton Hall 3 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Bellarmine at Louisville 4 p.m. ACC NA/251* 261 Football: college Northern Illinois at Western Michigan 2 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73 Buffalo at Central Michigan 2 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 Kent State at Bowling Green 2 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 Golf DP World Tour: Nedbank Golf Challenge 10:30 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86 Hockey: nhl Penguins at Capitals 2:30 p.m. TNT 43/553 125 Wild at Ducks 5 p.m. BSW 20/226 81* Wild at Ducks 5 p.m. TNT 43/553 125 Soccer Italian: Sassuolo vs. AS Roma 7:30 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 Intl. friendly: Mexico vs. Iraq 9:30 a.m. UNIP NA/35 NA Carabao: Wolves vs. Leeds United 9:30 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 B1G semifinal: Ohio State at Rutgers 1 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248 79* ACC semifinal: Clemson at Wake Forest 2 p.m. ACC NA/251* 261 B1G semifinal: Indiana at Maryland 3 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248 79* TENNIS Next Gen Finals; Billie Jean King Cup midnight TENNIS NA/243 84* Next Gen Finals; Billie Jean King Cup 8 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84* Volleyball: college women Stanford at USC 5 p.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252* Stanford at USC 5 p.m. P12LA NA/233* 254* Stanford at USC 5 p.m. P12BA NA/234* 255* Thursday TIME TV CH HT Basketball: nba 76ers at Hawks 2:30 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92* Basketball: nba g league Clippers at Lakers 5 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69 Basketball: college men Lehigh at Virginia Tech 1 p.m. ACC NA/251* 261 Charleston Southern at Ohio State 1:30 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248 79* Central Michigan at Marquette 3 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76* Radford at Notre Dame 3 p.m. ACC NA/251* 261 Bethune-Cookman at Indiana 3:30 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248 79* North Dakota at Creighton 4 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Northern Arizona at Arizona State 4 p.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252* Northern Arizona at Arizona State 4 p.m. P12AZ NA/237* 253* Alabama State at USC 6 p.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252* Alabama State at USC 6 p.m. P12LA NA/233* 254* Football: college Tulsa at Memphis 1:30 p.m. ESPN 22/222 74 Georgia Southern at Louisiana 2:30 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73 Golf DP World Tour: Nedbank Golf Challenge midnight GOLF 30/216 86 DP World Tour: Nedbank Golf Challenge 1 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 LPGA: Pelican Women’s Championship 5 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 PGA: Cadence Bank Houston Open 8 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 Champions: Charles Schwab Cup Champ. 11 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 DP World Tour: Nedbank Golf Challenge 10:30 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86 Soccer Women’s Intl. Friendly: USA vs. Germany 2 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 College men: Oregon State at Washington 4 p.m. P12WA NA/235* 257* College men: Oregon State at Washington 4 p.m. P12OR NA/236* 256* TENNIS Next Gen Finals; Billie Jean King Cup midnight TENNIS NA/243 84* Next Gen Finals; Billie Jean King Cup 8 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84* RADIO Today TIME STATION No live radio events scheduled. Thursday TIME STATION NFL: Falcons at Panthers 3:15 p.m. 1500-AM Previous Story Standout WR Kalili feels a special connection to Nanakuli