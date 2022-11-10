Man, 20, charged in Waianae Boat Harbor armed robbery

Prosecutors charged a 20-year-old man in connection with an alleged armed robbery at the Waianae Boat Harbor.
Braden Salva was charged Wednesday with first-degree robbery. His bail is set at $100,000.
Honolulu police said a 47-year-old man was with his friends at the boat harbor when an unknown male approached them at about 2 a.m. Saturday.
The suspect pointed a firearm at the victim and took his gold chain, police said. No injuries were reported.
Police identified the suspect as Salva and arrested him in Makaha Monday on suspicion of robbery.
