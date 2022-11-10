Letter: New electric rates will disrupt your routines

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The cat’s out of the bag (“Hawaiian Electric ordered to revamp power rate structure,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 7). Your electric rates are going to go up unless you take the following action, assuming you don’t have a $40,000 solar-plus-battery system.

Set the coffee timer for 4:45 a.m. Turn off the keep-warm feature. Ask your boss for a half-day off at home so you can do the laundry and cook up five meals to last the week.

When you come home, do not plug in your $65,000 Tesla. Quickly run to the kitchen and turn off the refrigerator, freezer and icemaker. Make sure the air-conditioning unit is off.

At 9 p.m. take a shower, plug in the EV and turn on the refrigeration equipment. It’s OK to start the air conditioning, but it will be expensive. At 5 a.m., run out to the carport and unplug the EV. If it’s not charged enough for a long commute, tough luck. Take an Uber.

Wakefield Ward

Kuliouou

