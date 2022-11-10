Editorial | Letters Letter: New electric rates will disrupt your routines Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The cat’s out of the bag (“Hawaiian Electric ordered to revamp power rate structure,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 7). Your electric rates are going to go up unless you take the following action, assuming you don’t have a $40,000 solar-plus-battery system. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The cat’s out of the bag (“Hawaiian Electric ordered to revamp power rate structure,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 7). Your electric rates are going to go up unless you take the following action, assuming you don’t have a $40,000 solar-plus-battery system. Set the coffee timer for 4:45 a.m. Turn off the keep-warm feature. Ask your boss for a half-day off at home so you can do the laundry and cook up five meals to last the week. When you come home, do not plug in your $65,000 Tesla. Quickly run to the kitchen and turn off the refrigerator, freezer and icemaker. Make sure the air-conditioning unit is off. At 9 p.m. take a shower, plug in the EV and turn on the refrigeration equipment. It’s OK to start the air conditioning, but it will be expensive. At 5 a.m., run out to the carport and unplug the EV. If it’s not charged enough for a long commute, tough luck. Take an Uber. Wakefield Ward Kuliouou EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Lying is not the same as dissenting opinions