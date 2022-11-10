Letter: Teacher of the Year overcame adversity

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Star-Advertiser recently reported that Michael Ida, Kalani High School mathematics and computer- science teacher, was chosen the 2023 Hawaii State Teacher of the Year (“Kalani High School teacher Mike Ida is honored as Hawaii’s Teacher of the Year,” Oct. 18).

His achievements are even more remarkable because of the fact that this young man was born blind. Cataract surgery for both eyes by age 6 months was followed by fitting extended-wear contact lenses. His intensive eye care was facilitated by dedicated and loving parental care.

His early visual handicap did not prevent him from competing in cross-country track events in high school.

His academic achievements allowed him entry to one of the most esteemed colleges in the world: The California Institute of Technology.

Michael Ida’s story demonstrates that, despite physical handicaps presented at birth, success may be achieved by diligent academic pursuit, and a mission to inspire others so that they may pursue their own goals in life.

Malcolm Ing, M.D.

Nuuanu

