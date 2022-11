Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Friday, Nov. 11, is a federal and state holiday commemorating Veterans Day, which honors all American veterans who served throughout U.S. history. Read more

On Oahu, a sunset ceremony at the Battleship Missouri Memorial at Pearl Harbor, open to the public, marks Veterans Day. This year is the 160th anniversary of the United States Armed Forces’ Medal of Honor, recognizing military valor in battle. The ceremony also commemorates the legacy of Medal of Honor recipient and World War II veteran U.S. Sen. Daniel K. Inouye (1924-2012). The event will be livestreamed; find out more at ussmissouri.org/events.