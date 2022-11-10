State approves $1.12M settlement for harbor reef damage

The state Board of Land and Natural Resources on Thursday approved a $1.12 million settlement agreement with Healy Tibbitts Builders Inc. for extensive reef damage that occurred in 2021 during company dredging operations near the Honolulu Harbor entrance.

The amount is roughly half of what the state could have authorized for anchor and cable damage to approximately 15,628 specimens of stony coral and 140 square yards of live rock over a 5-acre area. The Division of Aquatic Resources recommended the lower figure “to acknowledge the emergency restoration actions taken by Healy Tibbitts at its own expense, and to incentivize future natural resource violators to participate in timely mitigation actions,” according to its report to the board.

The settlement is one of the largest for a coral damage case in Hawaii. In 2009 the Navy agreed to pay $8.5 million to the state for damage that occurred when the missile cruiser USS Port Royal ran aground on the reef within sight of Honolulu International Airport.

During Thursday’s meeting, Healy Tibbitts Builders Vice President Emmett Kinney apologized for what he termed a “preventable incident that should not have happened.” He said the company spent $2.5 million of its own money on emergency reef restoration efforts that included hiring a commercial dive team from Texas.

The reef damage was discovered May 4, 2021, by divers from the Army Corps of Engineers and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service who were retrieving water-quality monitoring equipment near the Honolulu Harbor entrance channel. The divers reported extensive damage to corals and live rock on the Diamond Head side of the channel near Healy Tibbitts barge anchorages, DAR said. The company had been contracted by the Army Corps of Engineers to maintain the entrance channel through periodic dredging.

The damage included dislodged and overturned corals, corals with abrasion scars and branches broken off, live rock with exposed bare limestone, and dredge materials deposited on top of live corals.

At the time, DAR officials said they found “particularly disturbing” the damage to a Porites evermanni, or lobe coral, colony that was estimated to be several hundred years old. The previously healthy colony had been overturned and was lying on the bottom “in danger of dying due to suffocation,” according to a May 13, 2021, news release.

An emergency reef restoration team was put together by state and federal agencies and Healy Tibbitts. The company contracted Sea Engineering Inc. and Marine Research Consultants Inc. to assess the damage and assist with restoration efforts that included righting, reattaching and stabilizing detached coral colonies and collecting loose live rock and reattaching it to the seafloor, the DAR report said.

The contractors spent 39 days between May 21 and July 11, 2021, working in the affected area, and an additional six days later that July reattaching live rock to the seafloor, according to DAR. In all, 5,096 coral colonies were reattached during the emergency restoration effort.

DAR Administrator Brian Neilson told the Land Board that post-reattachment surveys conducted this year showed an 80% survival rate, which is “pretty good for an emergency restoration event.”

In recognition of the company’s immediate response to the incident, which Neilson said gave the coral “a much better chance of survival and reduced the impact of loose rubble around the site causing additional damage,” DAR recommended that the nearly $2.13 million in compensation for the value of the resources damaged be cut by 50% to a little more than $1.06 million. The settlement also includes fines of $400 for violations involving damage to stony coral or live rock and $55,732 in DAR staff time and administrative costs.

The total settlement of roughly $1.12 million is “to be held in trust for the purpose of coral reef management and restoration on Oahu.”

“Moving forward, we hope dredging events do have better planning and protocols to prevent things like this from happening,” Neilson said. “But in terms of response, this is a model for response in unfortunate circumstances like this. I would hope any responsible party would respond as quickly and thoroughly as we saw with this event.”