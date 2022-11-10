Chaminade claims PacWest volleyball title

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Chaminade women’s volleyball team clinched its second straight PacWest Championship after sweeping Academy of Art 25-13, 25-16, 26-15 on Wednesday. Read more

The Chaminade women’s volleyball team clinched its second straight PacWest Championship after sweeping Academy of Art 25-13, 25-16, 26-15 on Wednesday. The Silverswords became the first West Region team to punch their ticket to the 2022 NCAA Division II Tournament.

Chaminade clinched at least a share of the title on Monday, with two teams that could potentially force a tie. Wednesday’s win officially put the Silverswords out of reach for both those squads.

The win was extra significant for head coach Kahala Kabalis Hoke, who became the program’s all-time winningest coach with 180 career wins. Hoke passed Glennie Adams for the record.

Lataisia Saulala, Sasha Colombo and Ajack Malual each put down eight kills to lead the Silverswords in the win.

Chaminade will be back in action at Dominican on Thursday.