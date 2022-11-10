comscore Chaminade claims PacWest volleyball title
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Chaminade claims PacWest volleyball title

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:08 a.m.

The Chaminade women’s volleyball team clinched its second straight PacWest Championship after sweeping Academy of Art 25-13, 25-16, 26-15 on Wednesday. Read more

