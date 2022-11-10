Hawaii Beat | Sports Chaminade claims PacWest volleyball title By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:08 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Chaminade women’s volleyball team clinched its second straight PacWest Championship after sweeping Academy of Art 25-13, 25-16, 26-15 on Wednesday. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Chaminade women’s volleyball team clinched its second straight PacWest Championship after sweeping Academy of Art 25-13, 25-16, 26-15 on Wednesday. The Silverswords became the first West Region team to punch their ticket to the 2022 NCAA Division II Tournament. Chaminade clinched at least a share of the title on Monday, with two teams that could potentially force a tie. Wednesday’s win officially put the Silverswords out of reach for both those squads. The win was extra significant for head coach Kahala Kabalis Hoke, who became the program’s all-time winningest coach with 180 career wins. Hoke passed Glennie Adams for the record. Lataisia Saulala, Sasha Colombo and Ajack Malual each put down eight kills to lead the Silverswords in the win. Chaminade will be back in action at Dominican on Thursday. Previous Story Warriors getting players back, on limited basis