Scoreboard – Nov. 10, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more

Calendar

Today

SOCCER

NCAA Women’s Division II West Regional: first round, Concordia Irvine vs. Cal St. Los Angeles, 1 p.m. at Vulcan Soccer Field.

FRIDAY

BASKETBALL

College men: Outrigger Rainbow Classic, Eastern Washington vs. Yale, 4:30 p.m.; Mississippi Valley St. vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. Games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

College men: GNAC/PacWest Challenge, Alaska Anchorage vs. Chaminade, 4:30 p.m.; Alaska Fairbanks vs. Hawaii Pacific, 6:30 p.m. Games at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

College men: SAGU American Indian College vs. Hawaii Hilo, 6:30 p.m. at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

College women: PacWest/GNAC Challenge, Simon Fraser vs. Chaminade, 1 p.m.; Montana St. Billings vs. Hawaii Pacific, 3 p.m. Games at McCabe gym.

FOOTBALL

HHSAA First Hawaiian Bank Division I Football Championships: first round: Kapaa at Waipahu, 7 p.m.; Aiea at Lahainaluna, 7 p.m.

TENNIS

College women: Rainbow Wahine Fall Invitational, 10 a.m. at UH tennis complex.

SOCCER

Hawaii High School Scores

ILH Girls’ Junior Varsity

Kamehameha (W) 0, Punahou (B) 0

Punahou (G) 4, Pac-Five 0