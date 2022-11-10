Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – Nov. 10, 2022 Today Updated 9:29 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today SOCCER NCAA Women’s Division II West Regional: first round, Concordia Irvine vs. Cal St. Los Angeles, 1 p.m. at Vulcan Soccer Field. FRIDAY BASKETBALL College men: Outrigger Rainbow Classic, Eastern Washington vs. Yale, 4:30 p.m.; Mississippi Valley St. vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. Games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. College men: GNAC/PacWest Challenge, Alaska Anchorage vs. Chaminade, 4:30 p.m.; Alaska Fairbanks vs. Hawaii Pacific, 6:30 p.m. Games at St. Francis’ Shark Tank. College men: SAGU American Indian College vs. Hawaii Hilo, 6:30 p.m. at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium. College women: PacWest/GNAC Challenge, Simon Fraser vs. Chaminade, 1 p.m.; Montana St. Billings vs. Hawaii Pacific, 3 p.m. Games at McCabe gym. FOOTBALL HHSAA First Hawaiian Bank Division I Football Championships: first round: Kapaa at Waipahu, 7 p.m.; Aiea at Lahainaluna, 7 p.m. TENNIS College women: Rainbow Wahine Fall Invitational, 10 a.m. at UH tennis complex. SOCCER Hawaii High School Scores ILH Girls’ Junior Varsity Kamehameha (W) 0, Punahou (B) 0 Punahou (G) 4, Pac-Five 0 Previous Story Fast-starting Portland blazes by Wahine hoops team