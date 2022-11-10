Motorcyclist, 27, dies in crash with bus in Ewa

A 27-year-old motorcyclist died after colliding with a small passenger bus in Ewa Wednesday.
Honolulu police said a Honda motorcycle was traveling westbound on Geiger Road at a high rate of speed at about 2:20 p.m.
When the motorcyclist neared the intersection of Kamakana Street, he drove into the opposite lanes to overtake several vehicles and collided with a small passenger bus initiating a left turn onto Kamakana Street from Geiger Road, police said.
The bus driver, a 76-year-old woman, and her passengers, ages 11 and 12, were not injured and remained at the scene.
Police said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.
Police said speed appears to be a factor in the crash. It’s unknown whether drugs or alcohol were factors.
This is the 44th traffic-related fatality on Oahu compared to 37 at the same time last year.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.