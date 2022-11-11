76-foot boat sinks at Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor

A 76-foot-long boat sank at the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor today despite repair efforts by the Honolulu Fire Department and the U.S. Coast Guard to save the vessel.

Firefighters responded to call of a boat taking on water at slip 664 just before 6:50 p.m. Thursday.

The fire department said the boat was taking on water since Wednesday night due to a six-inch hole in the hull.

Firefighters used submersible pumps and generators to lower the water level in the boat from about three feet high to just a few inches so repairs could be made.

Ross Reid, who works for the boat owner, said the Coast Guard assisted with pumping water out of the vessel Wednesday.

The Coast Guard could not be reached for comment.

Fire crews returned to the slip at about 12:10 a.m. today to find repairs did not stop the leak. The water level once again rose in the vessel.

Reid said the boat quickly sank and there was no time to remove its fuel.

“If we had the the time, we would’ve pumped the diesel fuel out,” Reid said. “It all happened so quick.”

He estimated that 50 gallons of diesel fuel spilled into the water from the boat.

A sheen on the water surface was seen above the sunken vessel this morning and a strong odor of fuel permeated the air.

“We barely had time to get everybody’s stuff off,” Reid said today at the boat slip as he retrieved items he managed to salvage from the vessel before it sank.

No injuries were reported.

Reid said it’s unknown what caused the hole in the hull.