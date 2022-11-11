Motorcyclist, 34, critically injured in Wahiawa collision

A 34-year-old motorcyclist was critically injured in a two-vehicle collision in Wahiawa Thursday.

Honolulu police said a black Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling south on Kamehameha Highway and reportedly disregarded a red traffic light at the intersection of Wilikina Drive when it collided with a gray Jeep at about 2:30 p.m.

The Jeep, driven by a 27-year-old man, was traveling north on the highway and making a left turn onto Wilikina Drive at the time of the crash.

Police said the motorcyclist was taken in critical condition to a hospital. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

The Jeep driver sustained minor injuries.

Police said speed was not a factor in the crash. It’s unknown whether drugs or alcohol were factors.