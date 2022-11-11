On Alibaba’s Singles Day, shopping baskets brim with Chinese brands

For years, China’s annual shopping extravaganza known as Singles Day looked like a profitable exchange between East and West. Thousands of premium Western brands including Apple and L’Oreal were bought by hundreds of millions of Chinese consumers on the e-commerce giant, Alibaba.

As Xi Jinping pushes China to become more economically self-sufficient, Singles Day is adjusting to a more insular era, one built on the strength of domestic companies with close scrutiny, and support, from the Chinese Communist Party.

Singles Day started as a one-day event on Nov. 11, but, like Black Friday, has morphed into a weekslong affair. This year’s event started in late October, and Chinese businesses have clinched the top-selling spots in several categories, including cosmetics, fashion and home appliances. While L’Oreal, Nike and other foreign companies retained a strong presence, they shared the spotlight with their Chinese rivals, which accounted for over half of the top 100 selling brands in the first hour of sales on Alibaba’s main shopping platform, Tmall, according to the state media outlet, Xinhua.

Winona, a top-selling skin-care brand from Yunnan province, is selling moisturizing creams and hydrating serums formulated and priced specifically for Chinese buyers. Bosideng, a luxury parka brand, lists goose-feather down jackets that have been given as gifts by Beijing to foreign leaders. Anta, a competitor to Nike and Adidas, is promoting shoes worn by Eileen Gu, the freestyle skier who won multiple medals for China at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

“Chinese brands are on fire,” said Sherry Liu, a project manager at a Beijing technology company, who said the pandemic and state policies have made Singles Day “more Chinese.” Her shopping cart this year included sneakers from Anta and face creams from Proya, a Chinese cosmetics brand.

The rise of homegrown favorites in recent years can be traced in part to Xi’s guiding hand. Since China’s borders shut in 2020, he has pushed domestic demand to be a major engine of economic growth. China’s recent five-year plan resolved to “enhance the influence and competitiveness of domestic brands,” from high-end technology such as semiconductors to everyday categories such as fashion.

Chinese companies, too, have evolved, with their quality rising and their popularity surging. Homegrown brands are often better equipped to address the needs of domestic consumers and adapt to a country’s shifting trends.

“Chinese, especially Chinese Gen Zs, they’re now growing more accepting and supportive of Chinese-made products,” said Yuwan Hu, a manager at Daxue Consulting, a research firm analyzing Chinese market trends.

First promoted by Alibaba in 2009, Singles Day was designed as a consumerist bash built to harness the power of the Chinese consumer for the world. The company threw big galas to drum up interest, flying in stars such as Mariah Carey and Taylor Swift to perform. As billions of dollars changed hands, the total was tallied on a mammoth screen projection that ticked inexorably upward.

Then Beijing put a dampener on the party. In April, regulators fined Alibaba $2.8 billion for anticompetitive practices during a sweeping technology crackdown. Businesses have since reassessed their marketing for large, attention-grabbing activities. Alibaba’s founder, Jack Ma, the showman who previously presided over Singles Day, has been notably low-key over the past two years.

“This year it’s been really quiet,” Tian Hou, founder of TH Data Capital, a Beijing-based data analytics company, said about Singles Day promotions. Now, the tech companies “don’t want to be too up in the authorities’ faces.”

As the gospel of all-out consumption fades, it has been supplanted by themes such as green consumption, rural revitalization and “inclusive economic development” — all priorities of Xi.

Bosideng, a top seller in women’s fashion, was founded in 1976 by a group of people in rural villages with hand-held sewing machines. In the 2000s, as part of a bid to support domestic businesses, China’s leaders latched onto the brand, handing out its down jackets to foreign heads of state, including President Vladimir Putin of Russia.

The company got another boost in 2015, when Beijing was selected to host the 2022 Winter Olympics and Xi set off to build China into a winter sports power. In the years leading up to the games, Bosideng’s revenues nearly doubled, as the country raced to build ice rinks and ski resorts.

While Bosideng’s fortunes have risen, a major Western competitor, Canada Goose, has been mired in political turmoil in China. After the 2018 arrest of a Chinese tech executive in Vancouver, Canada, triggered a diplomat spat between Beijing and Ottawa, many Chinese took to social media to boycott the Canadian parkas. Last year, the brand was fined $88,000 for violating Chinese advertising laws.

“Foreign brands don’t necessarily represent high quality,” read a commentary in Economic Daily, a state-affiliated newspaper, after the fine. “The foreign moon is not rounder, and the foreign down jacket is not warmer.”

In the second quarter that ended Oct. 2, Canada Goose logged a 4% sales decline in its Asia-Pacific market because of disruptions related to COVID, compared to 2021. The company said it faced “temporary headwinds” in China, but said it has seen sales in the country rise in recent weeks and plans to invest in the region for the long term.

As political skirmishes befall more Western competitors, some Chinese brands have been showing their national allegiance.

Anta came to prominence after Kong Linghui wore the company’s shoes on his way to winning the gold in table tennis, China’s national obsession, at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney, Australia. Since then, hundreds of top Chinese athletes have worn Anta gear, and the company is now worth $28 billion.

Anta has capitalized on rising nationalist sentiment. In March 2021, brands such as Nike and Adidas faced boycotts from Chinese consumers and celebrities after issuing statements against the use of cotton from the Xinjiang region, over concerns of forced labor. Anta took the opposite tack, pulling out of a global sustainable-cotton group that had retracted licenses to Xinjiang farms and announcing that it would continue to source cotton from the region.

After Russia invaded Ukraine this year, Nike and Adidas left Russia. Anta remained. Research from Yale University categorized the shoemaker’s reaction as “digging in.”

In recent quarters, Adidas’ sales in China have dropped, while Anta’s have surged. This year, Anta was the No. 2 seller of athletic shoes, while Adidas was No. 6 in initial sales rankings for Singles Day.

Anta did not respond to a request for comment.

As the geopolitical terrain and consumer demands shift, Chinese brands are gaining a distinct edge, said Ashley Dudarenok, founder of Alarice and ChoZan, a marketing agency in Hong Kong whose clients include Coca-Cola and Johnson & Johnson.

“What Chinese brands do really, really well is they know how to segment and find a niche customer base,” she added.

After starting in 2008, skin-care company Winona conducted surveys to determine what products would best sell in China. Many Chinese, the surveys found, identified as having sensitive skin. When the company started its shop on Alibaba’s Tmall in 2012, it promoted a specifically designed moisturizer for Chinese consumers.

Zhao Han, a 28-year-old sales manager at a Shanghai tourism company, used to travel to Japan to buy duty-free skin-care products from Shu Uemura and Shiseido, both Japanese brands. But when China shut its borders during the pandemic, she found Winona an attractive alternative.

“Why should I pay three times as much for expensive foreign goods?” asked Zhao, 28. She said 70% of the products she bought in this year’s Singles Day’s sales were domestic brands.

As Winona and other domestic cosmetics brands surged last year, sales of top foreign competitors, such as Lancôme and L’Oreal, suffered. This year, during a livestream by popular social media influencer Li Jiaqi, Winona sold more than 1 billion yuan (more than $137 million) of face creams and other products in just a few hours, Chinese state media reported.

Winona did not reply to a request for comment.

Some brands have leaned more explicitly into Chinese culture, a reaction to broader state-backed efforts to strengthen cultural heritage and tradition. Chicecream sold ice cream in the shape of Chinese roof tiles, and Florasis created makeup kits embossed with art that resembles Chinese landscape paintings.

When Rao Yong, 36, opened an online store selling traditional Chinese handicrafts in 2014, he considered it a hobby. Over time, as the party promoted the importance of Chinese culture, it grew into a full-fledged business.

“Chinese culture itself is extraordinary, but in the past, people may have chosen to ignore it,” he said.

Rao, draws roughly 5% of his revenue from Singles Day. His business this year has taken a hit from China’s lockdowns, but he is optimistic.

“As the economy improves people will care more and more about their own national culture,” he added. “That direction is inevitable.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.