Tsunami advisory lifted after powerful earthquake hits Tonga

WELLINGTON, New Zealand >> A powerful, shallow underwater earthquake struck today near Tonga in the southern Pacific, prompting authorities to issue and then lift a tsunami advisory.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 7.3 quake was centered 132 miles east-southeast of Neiafu, Tonga, at a depth of 15 miles. It predicted strong shaking but said the probability of serious damage or casualties was small.
The U.S. Tsunami Warning System issued and later lifted a tsunami advisory, which is one step below a tsunami warning.
An undersea volcano erupted in Tonga in January, killing three people, blanketing its main island with a thick layer of volcanic ash and shooting millions of tons of water vapor high up into the atmosphere.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.