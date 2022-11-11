Letter: ‘Free speech’ protection applies to government

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Free speech means the government does not seek to prevent you from speaking, nor does it punish you after the fact. There are a few exceptions, such as falsely claiming fire in a crowded theater.

Free speech never meant freedom from consequences imposed by the private sector, customers or personal contacts. These are called boycotts or scarlet letters, among other things.

So please debate issues without using the red herring of “free speech” unless the government is involved.

Bryan Mick

Kailua

