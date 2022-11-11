comscore Letter: Law-abiding citizens won’t brandish guns
Letter: Law-abiding citizens won’t brandish guns

To answer Perle Besserman’s questions regarding what law-abiding citizens would do if issued a concealed- or open-carry firearm license, the answer is, likely, nothing (“What will gun-toting citizens do in public?,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Nov. 8). Read more

