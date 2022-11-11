Letter: Law-abiding citizens won’t brandish guns

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

To answer Perle Besserman’s questions regarding what law-abiding citizens would do if issued a concealed- or open-carry firearm license, the answer is, likely, nothing (“What will gun-toting citizens do in public?,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Nov. 8).

She mused that the permit holder might “threaten teenagers whose beach antics might be too rowdy for their trigger-sensitive fingers,” or “shoot drivers who cut them off in traffic.”

Just the display of a firearm intended to intimidate, coerce or threaten someone is considered “brandishing,” a serious offense that will land you in jail, to say nothing of discharging your weapon at an occupied vehicle.

Charges would include deadly conduct, terroristic threat, disorderly conduct, menacing, or assault with a deadly weapon.

These types of concerns are the result of fear-mongering and misinformation disseminated by gun control groups. There is no evidence to suggest that gun crimes would increase by properly trained and thoroughly vetted permit holders.

Tim Gedney

Hawaii Kai

