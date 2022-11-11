comscore Letter: Laws protect tenants who refuse to pay rent
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Laws protect tenants who refuse to pay rent

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

My daughter and I rent out studios in Waikiki. We are baffled by what we find to be laws here in Hawaii that protect tenants who not only stay past their checkout date but also stop paying rent completely. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Cloth diapers best for babies, environment

Scroll Up