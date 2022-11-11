Letter: Laws protect tenants who refuse to pay rent

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

My daughter and I rent out studios in Waikiki. We are baffled by what we find to be laws here in Hawaii that protect tenants who not only stay past their checkout date but also stop paying rent completely. Read more

My daughter and I rent out studios in Waikiki. We are baffled by what we find to be laws here in Hawaii that protect tenants who not only stay past their checkout date but also stop paying rent completely.

Having to turn away paying guests by allowing said tenants to occupy our rentals have cost us thousands of dollars, plus having to go to court. Even with a judgment in our favor, we still must pay those costs as well as repairing the unit once we finally get in, before new tenants can be accepted.

We are the taxpayers and permanent residents of Hawaii. I am a senior citizen who remembers when refusing to pay for something or some place was considered stealing. I personally still believe that.

Cynthia Davis

Waikiki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter