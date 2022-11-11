Letter: People have the right to protect themselves

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The right to carry a firearm, concealed or otherwise, has been decided by the U.S. Supreme Court; that is not in question. Hawaii, Maui and Kauai counties have already issued permits to their residents for concealed-carry. Have vigilante gun battles ensued? Of course not, and such incidents are rare in the more than 40 mainland states that also allow concealed carry.

Meanwhile, despite the obvious police presence in Chinatown and Waikiki, there have been many recent incidents of stabbings and assaults there. Legally carrying a firearm into those areas may or may not provide me with the ability to protect myself against such assailants, but that should be my right, my decision, and ultimately my responsibility.

Jon Chung

Manoa

