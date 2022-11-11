comscore Letter: Thanks to poll workers for Election Day service
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Thanks to poll workers for Election Day service

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Mahalo nui loa to all of the selfless local servants who gave up their personal day to support this democratic process that we U.S. citizens all rely on in this primary and general election season. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Cloth diapers best for babies, environment

Scroll Up