Editorial | Letters Letter: Thanks to poll workers for Election Day service Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Mahalo nui loa to all of the selfless local servants who gave up their personal day to support this democratic process that we U.S. citizens all rely on in this primary and general election season. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Mahalo nui loa to all of the selfless local servants who gave up their personal day to support this democratic process that we U.S. citizens all rely on in this primary and general election season. I cast my vote mid-morning on Nov. 8, Election Day. I had my reasons for waiting until the last day to participate. It also was my birthday and I decided to make a memory for myself. It was a fair process and workers addressed all my concerns about whatever deficiencies I detected in the process, on the spot. I was in and out in a reasonable amount of time. I have been a poll worker and precinct chair locally in the past, and am satisfied with their performance. I hope the poll workers pat themselves on the back for a job well done. Christopher M. Sablan Kakaako EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Cloth diapers best for babies, environment