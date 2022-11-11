Letter: Thanks to poll workers for Election Day service

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Mahalo nui loa to all of the selfless local servants who gave up their personal day to support this democratic process that we U.S. citizens all rely on in this primary and general election season.

I cast my vote mid-morning on Nov. 8, Election Day. I had my reasons for waiting until the last day to participate. It also was my birthday and I decided to make a memory for myself.

It was a fair process and workers addressed all my concerns about whatever deficiencies I detected in the process, on the spot. I was in and out in a reasonable amount of time.

I have been a poll worker and precinct chair locally in the past, and am satisfied with their performance.

I hope the poll workers pat themselves on the back for a job well done.

Christopher M. Sablan

Kakaako

