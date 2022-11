Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s disappointing, though not entirely surprising, to learn that the mayor has sided with the Honolulu Police Department on its decision to restrict media access to non-tactical radio broadcasts. Read more

It’s disappointing, though not entirely surprising, to learn that the mayor has sided with the Honolulu Police Department on its decision to restrict media access to non-tactical radio broadcasts.

So far police are posting their dispatch calls in an online list (honolulupd.org/active-police-dispatch-calls) devoid of most details, sometimes lacking the full address.

Let’s see how this works. But chances are that won’t be clear until the public is late to learn that something important has happened.