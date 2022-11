Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Navy has released a plan to defuel its hazardous Red Hill storage tanks, and is looking forward to what happens after the tanks are emptied and scrubbed. “Closure in place,” one of the options, would leave the empty tanks in the ground, and the Navy floated the idea of repurposing them, perhaps to hold water for hydro power.

That’s raising objections from Board of Water Supply manager/chief engineer Ernie Lau, who clearly lacks confidence in the Navy’s promise that the tanks will never be filled with fuel again. He suggests that removing the tanks’ steel liners would be safest — an iron-free (vs. iron-clad) guarantee?