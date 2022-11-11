Kokua Line: Is Spectrum service outreach for real?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: Regarding Spectrum, I also received a vague message about “preventing future service issues,” and it was legitimate, not a scam. I made the appointment and everything’s fine. You should get more information about this.

Answer: Spectrum does indeed have a proactive network maintenance program that contacts individual customers by text, email or phone to improve service before the customer is aware of a problem, company spokesperson Dennis Johnson clarified Thursday after we cited Spectrum’s website in Tuesday’s column as saying customers shouldn’t respond to unsolicited texts or emails. He said:

“We have been doing a program to help provide better service to our customers. Our proactive serv­ice program is designed to alert the customer so we can resolve an issue before it even impacts their service. This is an example of how our 24/7 network monitoring can identify potential serv­ice problems for even an individual customer.

“It is also important to point out that we contact the customer specifically by how they have asked us to contact them on their ‘My Spectrum’ app. They choose their contact preference via text, email or phone call via the app.

“If they get a message from us, they can log in to their My Spectrum app with their specific username and password to schedule the appointment, or call us directly to schedule it.”

Not all customers will receive the message, which says Spectrum has identified an issue that’s likely to affect their serv­ice. For those who do receive the message, making the service appointment is optional and free, Johnson said. The service invitation isn’t specific because potential issues vary. “It could be a loose connection, feedback from a piece of equipment, a damaged splitter, or something else causing interference either inside or outside their home,” he said.

See more information about this maintenance program on the Spectrum website, at 808ne.ws/specpre. The company website, spectrum.net, also has information about scam attempts, but as Johnson explained, this is not one of them.

Q: Regarding the extended closure of Polipoli Spring State Recreation Area (808ne.ws/119kline), why was the reopening delayed?

A: Ryan Aguilar, a spokesperson for the state Department of Land and Natural Resources, relayed this emailed response from the Division of Forestry and Wildlife:

“Road repairs are the last step. DOFAW crews have done all the clearing of downfalls, but we’re waiting on approvals for contracts for road repairs. Contracts have been drawn, bids submitted, contractor selected. Once contracts have been approved by the Board, work on roads can begin. There were several places where the road washed out or debris buried the road.”

The recreation area in the Kula Forest Reserve on Maui has been closed since December, when a storm caused extensive damage to roads and trails. In June the DLNR issued a news release anticipating that the recreation area would reopen this month. However, reopening has been postponed until 2023, perhaps late January or mid-February, according to the DLNR website.

Auwe

Some voters need more education about the safety and security of voting by mail so they don’t feel the need to stand in line for hours on Election Day to vote in person. — A reader

Mahalo

On Veterans Day, I want to express my gratitude to all those who have served honorably in the U.S. military. Whether they served during times of war or times of peace, they have contributed to our national security and therefore to the freedom we enjoy in the United States. To all veterans: Mahalo for your service! — A reader

