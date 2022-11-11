Rearview Mirror: German-born Berger shaped Hawaii’s musical heritage
- By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
- Updated 12:48 a.m.
HAWAII STATE ARCHIVES / 1889
Henry Berger came to Hawaii 150 years ago, leading the Royal Hawaiian Band for 43 years in over 30,000 concerts.
STAR-ADVERTISER
Henry Berger’s one great goal was to provide Hawaii with the best in music.
