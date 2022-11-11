State approves $1.12M settlement for harbor reef damage
By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
Updated 1:12 a.m.
STATE DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES
The state approved a $1.12 million settlement with Healy Tibbitts Builders Inc. for reef damage caused by barge anchors and cables in 2021 near the Honolulu Harbor entrance. The damage included dislodged and overturned corals and corals with branches broken off.