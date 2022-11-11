comscore State approves $1.12M settlement for harbor reef damage
  • By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:12 a.m.
    The state approved a $1.12 million settlement with Healy Tibbitts Builders Inc. for reef damage caused by barge anchors and cables in 2021 near the Honolulu Harbor entrance. The damage included dislodged and overturned corals and corals with branches broken off.

The state Board of Land and Natural Resources on Thursday approved a $1.12 million settlement agreement with Healy Tibbitts Builders Inc. for extensive reef damage that occurred in 2021 during company dredging operations near the Honolulu Harbor entrance. Read more

