Diamond Head Classic tickets on sale

Tickets for the 2022 Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic basketball tournament will go on sale today at 9 a.m. Read more

The eight-team tournament, which features host University of Hawaii, will be played Dec. 22, 23 and 25 in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Tickets may be purchased online at eTicketHawaii.com. Tickets also may be purchased at the Stan Sheriff Center box office, which is open weekdays (except for holidays) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Prices range from $125 for lower-level, all-tournament tickets to $10 for general admission for daytime sessions on Dec. 22 and 23. Discounts are available for senior citizens and students. Complete ticket pricing information is available at espnevents.com/hawaiian-airlines-diamond-head- classic/tickets/

In addition to UH, the field includes George Washington, Iona, Pepperdine, Seattle, SMU, Utah State and Washington State.