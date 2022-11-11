Hawaii Beat | Sports Diamond Head Classic tickets on sale By Star-Advertiser Staff Today Updated 11:31 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Tickets for the 2022 Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic basketball tournament will go on sale today at 9 a.m. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Tickets for the 2022 Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic basketball tournament will go on sale today at 9 a.m. The eight-team tournament, which features host University of Hawaii, will be played Dec. 22, 23 and 25 in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Tickets may be purchased online at eTicketHawaii.com. Tickets also may be purchased at the Stan Sheriff Center box office, which is open weekdays (except for holidays) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Prices range from $125 for lower-level, all-tournament tickets to $10 for general admission for daytime sessions on Dec. 22 and 23. Discounts are available for senior citizens and students. Complete ticket pricing information is available at espnevents.com/hawaiian-airlines-diamond-head- classic/tickets/ In addition to UH, the field includes George Washington, Iona, Pepperdine, Seattle, SMU, Utah State and Washington State. Previous Story Wahine setter Kate Lang continues to raise her game Next Story Television and radio – Nov. 11, 2022