‘Iolani, Lahainaluna win at Black and Gold Classic

No Jovi Lefotu, no Jaety Mandaquit, no problem for defending state champion ‘Iolani.

The Raiders were in midseason form on Thursday night in a 50-34 victory over Konawaena at the Matsumoto Law Group Black and Gold Classic. Hailey-Anne Ohta led ‘Iolani with 11 points, while Kanoe Hanohano added eight on four midrange shots and Abby Tanaka tallied seven points. Center Mele Sake had six points and six rebounds.

“I thought we could’ve done a little better. I felt like lot of us rushed,” Tanaka said.

“We were kind of rusty in the beginning. We just had to shake off a lot of nerves, our first game without Jovi and Jaety,” Ohta added. “We just have to practice more and we’ll get more open shots and better ball control.”

‘Iolani used its depth advantage and was physical on every square foot of the court, willing to push the limits with constant hand-checking and borderline moving screens. The latter is something new to the Raiders’ offense, a departure from the perpetual motion halfcourt offense of years past.

“We have to take advantage. We have Mele and Callie (Pieper),” Tanaka said.

Sake, a 6-foot-1 junior center, was a force on defense, controlling the boards, swatting and altering shots, and occasionally spearheading the fast break.

“I feel good. I was scared for today because it’s our first game. Everyone has to step up,” Sake said. “Konawaena was a good challenge.”

Lefotu, the 2021 Star-Advertiser All-State Player of the Year, began her collegiate career with Hawaii this week. Mandaquit, an All-State selection as a sophomore last season, moved with brother JJ and family to Utah, where she plays soccer in the fall and basketball in the winter for Real Salt Lake Academy.

Even without those two, the Raiders were in control for much of the game against a young Wildcats squad. Konawaena is adjusting to the graduation of All-State guards Kaliana Salazar-Harrell, now at Fullerton State, and Kayla Pak. Konawaena has two returning seniors, including All-State wing Braelyn Kauhi, and a promising group of underclassmen.

‘Iolani extended the lead on a 23-foot straightaway 3 by Tanaka to end the first quarter for a 16-9 lead. She hit another trey to open the second quarter, stretching the lead to 10 points.

The Raiders’ persistent man-to-man defense clogged the passing lanes and led to a 32-16 halftime lead.

The Wildcats opened the second half with an 8-0 run, but got no closer than eight points the rest of the night.

Sake is looking forward to ‘Iolani’s matchup with Lahainaluna on Friday night.

“I think we need to stop their inside and no easy shots,” she said. “Control the ball. Don’t hesitate.”

‘Iolani has work to do, according to Coach Dean Young.

“We weren’t really happy with how we played today, mostly offense. Defense was OK, a few mistakes,” he said. “We tried to put some ball pressure and we did a pretty good job with that. Mele has the ability to dominate. We just try to get that light bulb to go on and I think it’s turning on this year. She’s feeling it. Feeling more comfortable, more aggressive. Contest shots, you don’t have to block every shot.”

‘Iolani’s new look has a bigger army of sorts.

“Although we have eight returnees, this is kind of a new feeling. When you lose a Jovi and a Jaety and you’re left with no one in the (All-State) Fab 15, and no Division I (college) prospect, it’s a different ballgame,” Young said. “Our whole goal this year is to play the ultimate team ball. That’s how we’re going to overcome the loss of superstars.”

Lahainaluna 57, Kamehameha 51

Legend Pahukoa scored 18 of her 26 points in the fourth quarter as the Lady Lunas rallied from an eight-point deficit for the win. The senior guard splashed three 3-pointers and went 9-for-9 from the free-throw line in the final stanza.

Mary Pahukoa scored 12 points and Skylyn Fangarand-Alalem chipped in nine for the defending Maui Interscholastic League champions.

“What was good was that we executed well in the last three minutes. We controlled the ball well. We started off kind of slow. We weren’t controlling the ball and kind of rushing everything, but over time, we got it,” Pahukoa said. “In the end, the girls didn’t give up.”

Rylee Paranada tallied 11 of her 13 points in the second half for Kamehameha. Nihoaokealii Dunn had 12 points, Kya Kanoho scored 10 and Mikylah Labanon chipped in seven.

It was a physical, frantic battle at times. Trailing 33-31 late in the third quarter, Kamehameha surged ahead with a 12-0 run for a 43-33 lead early in the fourth. Pahukoa was cold from the field for most of the night, but with the Lunas down 45-35, Pahukoa splashed a 25-foot trey and Lela Mata sank another 3.

Kamehameha answered with a steal and layup by Kanoho. She added two free throws to open the lead to 49-41.

Pahukoa was fouled on a 3-point try and sank three foul shots. That seemed to spark the senior.

“Free throws are very important,” Pahukoa said. “Free throws are free, you know?”

She splashed a 3 moments later, cutting Kamehameha’s lead to 49-47 with 2:15 remaining.

The Lady Lunas were within 50-48 when Pahukoa hit a 26-foot bomb from the right wing to give her team the lead with 1:10 left.

Lahainaluna’s mix of presses took a toll on the Warriors. After a Kamehameha turnover, Pahukoa made two charity shots for a 53-50 lead with 52.7 seconds to go.

After Kamehameha air-balled a 3, Pahukoa swished two more foul shots for a five-point lead with 36.7 seconds left.

Paranada sank one of two free throws with 27.5 seconds to go, and Pahukoa sank two more free throws with 24.6 seconds left to close the scoring.

Lahainaluna meets ‘Iolani on Friday night.

“I think if we execute well again, if we control the ball, we’ll do well,” Pahukoa said.

Hawaii Baptist 34, Lanai 20

Careah Baitlon splashed four treys for 12 points as the Eagles stymied the Pine Lasses.

Haley Ostrander led Lanai with eight points.

Friday’s games

Matsumoto Law Group Black and Gold Classic (McKinley)

10:30 am JV, Leilehua vs. McKinley

Noon Leilehua vs. Hawaii Baptist

1:30 pm Lanai vs. Mid-Pacific

3 pm Campbell vs. Kamehameha

4:30 pm Konawaena vs. Maryknoll

6 pm Lahainaluna vs. ‘Iolani

7:30 McKinley vs. Sacred Hearts

Saturday’s games

Matsumoto Law Group Black and Gold Classic (McKinley)

Noon Sacred Hearts vs. Lanai

1:30 pm Mid-Pacific vs. Leilehua

3 pm Maryknoll vs. Lahainaluna

4:30 pm Kamehameha vs. Konawaena

6 pm ‘Iolani vs. Campbell

7:30 pm Hawaii Baptist vs. McKinley