Rainbow Wahine put the fun in fundamentals

While working to avoid any surprises on game nights, the University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team has reveled in pulling off a couple during and after recent practices.

For their Halloween practice, the Rainbow Wahine players caught Robyn Ah Mow off guard by dressing up as their head coach, some emulating her “business braid.” Senior Mylana Byrd completed the look with a canvas bag, such as the one Ah Mow carries into the gym, slung over her arm and a tattoo drawn on the back of her shoulder.

“When you looked at Mylana fast, you were like, ‘that’s Coach Rob right there,’ ” UH sophomore Tayli Ikenaga said.

“She even had the comments during practice,” Ah Mow said. “I let it slide.”

On Tuesday morning, the coaching staff picked out a moment during practice that could have warranted extra running on the track. When the players entered Ching Field, fretting the coming punishment, the coaches and staff were lying in wait to ambush them with water balloons.

“We were all very scared. Then we walk out there and they’re throwing water balloons at us,” middle blocker Tiffany Westerberg said of the annual prank usually reserved for senior week.

“I think I should have seen it coming, right? The coaches just are so good at giving out punishments, it’s almost like they do it a lot,” the fourth-year junior said with a smile. “They tricked us this time.”

A few minutes of levity can provide bonding moments and a tension release late in the season and semester. Come game night, the Big West-leading Rainbow Wahine (16-6, 13-1) remain on their guard heading into this week’s road matches at UC San Diego and UC Irvine.

The Wahine enter today’s 5 p.m. match with UC San Diego in La Jolla, Calif., one game ahead of UC Santa Barbara in the conference standings and three clear of Long Beach State and Cal Poly with six matches left in the regular season.

UC San Diego — which will honor three seniors, including libero and ‘Iolani graduate Naya Dong, prior to today’s home finale — gave UH a scare in the teams’ first meeting on Oct. 8 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

One night after dispatching UC Irvine in three efficient sets, the Wahine shuffled the lineup after Ikenaga injured her ankle during warmups. They faced six UCSD set points before winning the first two frames. The Tritons finished off the third set and UH ended the fourth with a 7-1 run to complete the 27-25, 30-28, 23-35, 25-19 win.

“I feel like every time we play a Big West team they’re always really scrappy, (it’s) always hard to put the ball down. But we have to keep battling through and try to be even more scrappy than them,” Westerberg said. “I think that’s something we tried to focus on this last weekend, was try to out-defend the other teams and work on coverage and the first pass.”

The Wahine established control from the service line in the win a week ago over Long Beach State with seven aces against two errors. After giving up four aces in the opening set, UH’s reception allowed none in the next two in finishing off a 26-24, 25-18, 25-18 win.

They went on to sweep Cal State Fullerton, by three more 25-18 scores, last Saturday, with setter Kate Lang keeping the attacks spread among the middles and the pin hitters in a .353 hitting performance.

Ah Mow noted the Wahine are looking for “finding better ways and efficient ways to score while still keeping up our serve-pass game,” as they prepare for the final three weeks of the regular season.

“It’s sharpening up what we already do and maybe looking for one or two things to help boost it,” she said.

UC San Diego outside hitter Ava McInnes leads the Big West in kills with 381, and her average of 3.74 per set ranks second in the league. Dong leads the Tritons’ defense and is sixth in the Big West with 3.81 digs per set.

UC Irvine middle blocker Onye Ofoegbu ranks second in the conference with a .371 hitting percentage, trailing only UH’s Amber Igiede’s .428. Outside hitter Joy Umeh leads the Anteaters with 3.47 kills per set.

Incoming messages

As the Rainbow Wahine were departing for California on Wednesday, UH received letters of intent from 5-foot-11 outside hitters Stella Adeyemi and Tali Hakas for the 2023 season.

Adeyemi recently helped Papillon-La Vista South High School win a third Nebraska state championship and is part of the USA Volleyball national team development program.

“Stella is an athletic, high-flying outside that has the ability to terminate and create kills,” Ah Mow said of Adeyemi in a release. “She has a high ceiling and has much room for growth. Stella is a mature, hard-working student-athlete which was evident throughout her recruiting process.”

Hakas, from Kfar Saba, Israel, is a member of the Israeli national program. She played in the European Championships with the under-21 team and in the European qualifiers with the senior national team.

“Tali is a fiery and steady outside that has extensive international experience playing on the Israeli National Team,” Ah Mow said. “She has a high volleyball IQ and has the ability to make plays on offense and defense. Tali’s competitive drive will push the level of play in our gym and her maturity will have an immediate impact the moment she arrives in Manoa.”

Big West women’s volleyball

At Main Gym; La Jolla, Calif.

Hawaii (16-6, 13-1 BWC) vs. UC San Diego (12-14, 5-9)

>> When: Today, 5 p.m.

>> TV: None

>> Radio: 1500-AM

>> Online: ESPN+