Scoreboard – Nov. 11, 2022

CALENDAR

Today

BASKETBALL

College men: Outrigger Rainbow Classic, Eastern Washington vs. Yale, 4:30 p.m.; Mississippi Valley State vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. Games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

College men: GNAC/PacWest Challenge, Alaska Anchorage vs. Chaminade, 4:30 p.m.; Alaska Fairbanks vs. Hawaii Pacific, 6:30 p.m. Games at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

College men: SAGU American Indian College vs. Hawaii Hilo, 6:30 p.m. at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

College women: PacWest/GNAC Challenge, Simon Fraser vs. Chaminade, 1 p.m.; Montana State Billings vs. Hawaii Pacific, 3 p.m. Games at McCabe gym.

FOOTBALL

First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Division I Football Championships: first round, Kapaa at Waipahu, 7 p.m.; Aiea at Lahainaluna, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Fall Preseason Classic: Chaminade vs. Fullerton College, 1:30 p.m.; Chaminade vs. Hawaii, 4 p.m.; Fullerton College vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m., all games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium

TENNIS

College women: Rainbow Wahine Fall Invitational, 10 a.m. at UH tennis complex.

SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

College men: GNAC/PacWest Challenge, Alaska Fairbanks vs. Chaminade, 4:30 p.m.; Alaska Anchorage vs. Hawaii Pacific, 6:30 p.m. Games at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

College women: PacWest/GNAC Challenge, Montana State Billings vs. Chaminade, 1 p.m.; Simon Fraser vs. Hawaii Pacific, 3 p.m. Games at McCabe gym.

FOOTBALL

Mountain West Conference: Utah State vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.

First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Division II Football Championships: first round, Kaiser vs. Waimea, 1 p.m. at Hanapepe Stadium; Pac-Five at Nanakuli, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

NCAA Women’s Division II West Regional: second round, Concordia Irvine/Cal State Los Angeles winner vs. Hawaii Hilo, 1 p.m. at Vulcan Soccer Field.

TENNIS

College women: Rainbow Wahine Fall Invitational, 10 a.m. at UH tennis complex.