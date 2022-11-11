comscore Hawaii sweeps UC San Diego for Big West road win
Sports Breaking | Top News

Hawaii sweeps UC San Diego for Big West road win

  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

Led by junior hitter Riley Wagoner’s 14 kills, Hawaii took another step toward clinching its third consecutive Big West volleyball title with a 25-14, 25-19, 25-15 victory at UC San Diego on Friday night in La Jolla, Calif.

Junior middle Amber Igiede added 12 kills without an error and was in on six blocks with two aces for the Rainbow Wahine (17-7, 14-1), who maintained their one-game lead over UC Santa Barbara (17-8, 13-2). The Gauchos kept pace Friday with a home win over Cal State Fullerton, 25-14, 25-21, 25-15.

Hawaii takes its seven-match win streak up to UC Irvine, where the Wahine will play the Anteaters (16-9, 9-6) on Saturday.

The Tritons (12-16, 5-10) got a team-high 10 kills from Ava McInnes, who hit just .139.

Unlike in the teams’ Oct. 8 match in Honolulu, Hawaii’s block showed up at LionTree Arena. Outblocked 12-5 a month ago, the Wahine finished with a 10-3 edge on Friday.

Wagoner turned in her fifth double-double of the season, coming up with 11 digs. Junior defensive specialist Talia Edmonds also had 11 digs and sophomore libero Tayli Ikenaga, who sat out last month’s match with UCSD, added 10.

Hawaii finished with a 50-38 edge in digs.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Kelly win in Arizona puts Democrats 1 seat from Senate control

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up