UH women’s basketball recruits add depth in post

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team added height and depth to the frontcourt with the signing of two high school standouts for the 2023-24 season.

The early signing period opened on Wednesday and UH coach Laura Beeman announced the signing of 6-foot-2 forward Brooke Murrell and 6-4 center Vivienne Berrett on Thursday.

Murrell has averaged 17 points and 10 rebounds per game at Thomas Jefferson High in Denver, where she also plays volleyball.

“Brooke brings a defensive intensity second to none,” Beeman said in a release. “She is long, athletic, and has an incredible work ethic. Her ability to guard multiple positions will bring our team diversity on the defensive end.”

Berrett averaged 14 points, eight rebounds and one block per game last season at Stanwood High School in Washington and was named to the All-Area first team.

“Viv is a true back-to-the-basket post. She runs the floor hard and brings more depth to our post-play. She is not afraid of contact and works hard for position,” Beeman said.

The Rainbow Wahine completed their season-opening road trip at 0-2 with losses at Oregon State and Portland. They make their home debut against Florida Gulf Coast on Nov. 18 in the Bank of Hawaii Classic.