Sports UH women’s basketball recruits add depth in post By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 11:33 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team added height and depth to the frontcourt with the signing of two high school standouts for the 2023-24 season. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team added height and depth to the frontcourt with the signing of two high school standouts for the 2023-24 season. The early signing period opened on Wednesday and UH coach Laura Beeman announced the signing of 6-foot-2 forward Brooke Murrell and 6-4 center Vivienne Berrett on Thursday. Murrell has averaged 17 points and 10 rebounds per game at Thomas Jefferson High in Denver, where she also plays volleyball. “Brooke brings a defensive intensity second to none,” Beeman said in a release. “She is long, athletic, and has an incredible work ethic. Her ability to guard multiple positions will bring our team diversity on the defensive end.” Berrett averaged 14 points, eight rebounds and one block per game last season at Stanwood High School in Washington and was named to the All-Area first team. “Viv is a true back-to-the-basket post. She runs the floor hard and brings more depth to our post-play. She is not afraid of contact and works hard for position,” Beeman said. The Rainbow Wahine completed their season-opening road trip at 0-2 with losses at Oregon State and Portland. They make their home debut against Florida Gulf Coast on Nov. 18 in the Bank of Hawaii Classic. Previous Story Wahine setter Kate Lang continues to raise her game Next Story Television and radio – Nov. 11, 2022