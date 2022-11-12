comscore Hawaii wins 2 in softball opener
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Hawaii wins 2 in softball opener

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:35 a.m.

The University of Hawaii softball team picked up wins in the Fall Preseason Classic on Friday, beating Chaminade 4-2 and Fullerton College 5-2 at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. Read more

Previous Story
How the Hawaii and Utah State football teams match up
Next Story
Television and radio – Nov. 12, 2022

Scroll Up