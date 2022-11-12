Hawaii Beat | Sports Hawaii wins 2 in softball opener By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:35 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The University of Hawaii softball team picked up wins in the Fall Preseason Classic on Friday, beating Chaminade 4-2 and Fullerton College 5-2 at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The University of Hawaii softball team picked up wins in the Fall Preseason Classic on Friday, beating Chaminade 4-2 and Fullerton College 5-2 at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. In the first game against Chaminade, Mya’Liah Bethea cracked a pinch-hit solo home run and Brianna Lopez twirled 4 2/3 innings of no-hit ball to lead the ’Bows. In the second game against Fullerton College, Kaena Keliinoi was 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI, and Dallas Millwood went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs. Chaminade also took on Fullerton College, falling 5-3. Taryn Fujioka went 2-for-3 with a solo home run. Chaminade basketball opens season The Chaminade men’s and women’s basketball teams opened play in the PacWest/GNAC Challenge on Friday at McCabe Gym, with the men coming away victorious. The men beat Alaska-Anchorage 82-77. Ross Reeves led five players in double figures for the Silverswords with 22 points and 11 rebounds, and knocked down four of nine shots from long range. Da’Zhon Wyche had a game-high 29 points for the SeaWolves (2-1). The women dropped their season opener to Simon Fraser, 78-46. Olivia Crigler was the lone Silversword in double figures with 10 points. Gemma Cutler had a game-high 22 points with 12 rebounds and four blocks for the Red Leafs (1-0). >> Hawaii Pacific is also taking part in the tournament. The men defeated Alaska-Fairbanks in their season opener 74-64. Mason Landdeck had 16 points to lead the Sharks. The women dropped their season opener, falling 73-64 against Montana State-Billings. Abby Spurgin had 19 points to lead the Sharks. Previous Story How the Hawaii and Utah State football teams match up Next Story Television and radio – Nov. 12, 2022