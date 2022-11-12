Hawaii wins 2 in softball opener

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii softball team picked up wins in the Fall Preseason Classic on Friday, beating Chaminade 4-2 and Fullerton College 5-2 at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. Read more

The University of Hawaii softball team picked up wins in the Fall Preseason Classic on Friday, beating Chaminade 4-2 and Fullerton College 5-2 at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

In the first game against Chaminade, Mya’Liah Bethea cracked a pinch-hit solo home run and Brianna Lopez twirled 4 2/3 innings of no-hit ball to lead the ’Bows.

In the second game against Fullerton College, Kaena Keliinoi was 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI, and Dallas Millwood went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs.

Chaminade also took on Fullerton College, falling 5-3. Taryn Fujioka went 2-for-3 with a solo home run.

Chaminade basketball opens season

The Chaminade men’s and women’s basketball teams opened play in the PacWest/GNAC Challenge on Friday at McCabe Gym, with the men coming away victorious.

The men beat Alaska-Anchorage 82-77. Ross Reeves led five players in double figures for the Silverswords with 22 points and 11 rebounds, and knocked down four of nine shots from long range. Da’Zhon Wyche had a game-high 29 points for the SeaWolves (2-1).

The women dropped their season opener to Simon Fraser, 78-46. Olivia Crigler was the lone Silversword in double figures with 10 points. Gemma Cutler had a game-high 22 points with 12 rebounds and four blocks for the Red Leafs (1-0).

>> Hawaii Pacific is also taking part in the tournament. The men defeated Alaska-Fairbanks in their season opener 74-64. Mason Landdeck had 16 points to lead the Sharks. The women dropped their season opener, falling 73-64 against Montana State-Billings. Abby Spurgin had 19 points to lead the Sharks.