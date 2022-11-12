‘Iolani beats Lahainaluna at Black and Gold Classic

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hailey-Anne Ohta scored 14 points and center Mele Sake added nine as defending state champion ‘Iolani stifled Lahainaluna, 41-29, at the Matsumoto Law Group Black and Gold Classic on Friday night.

Chaland Pahukoa led the Lady Lunas with 12 points. ‘Iolani limited Legend Pahukoa to six points on 2-for-12 shooting. Legend Pahukoa scored 26 in the Lunas’ win over Kamehameha on Thursday.

Konawaena 52, Maryknoll 47

Senior Braelyn Kauhi scored 13 points and Ka‘ano‘ipua Leleiwi added nine edged the Spartans. Alexa Meyer added eight points.

Ciera Tugade-Agasiva paced Maryknoll with 14 points. Taimane Faleafine-Auwae added 12 and Elisa Holakeituai chipped in 10.

Campbell 55, Kamehameha 43

Taysia Miolina-Schulte scored 15 points, Faith Mersburgh tallied 12 and Jaynalyn Sotelo added 11 as the Lady Sabers topped the Warriors.

Kapomaikai Nakakura led Kamehameha with 11 points and Mikylah Labanon chipped in eight.

Mid-Pacific 36, Lanai 29

Maile Bellevou splashed five 3-pointers and finished 18 points to spark the Owls. Kailey Furuta added seven points.

Haley Ostrander scored 13 points to lead the Pine Lasses. Keala Montgomery chipped in 10 points.

Hawaii Baptist 58, Leilehua 20

Trislyn Maeda scored 17 points, including three treys in the opening quarter, to lead the Eagles. Kaitlyn Muruya also sank three trifectas and finished with 15 points. Joey Lin added nine points.

Dynasty Maunakea led the Lady Mules with nine points.

Sacred Hearts 62, McKinley 28

Kalysa Marie Ng scored 19 points and Nahenahe Alo added 12 in the Lancers’ win. Hayden Yee chipped in nine points.

Ayva Walthall led the Lady Tigers with 11 points.

Today’s games

Noon Sacred Hearts vs. Lanai

1:30 p.m. Mid-Pacific vs. Leilehua

3 p.m. Maryknoll vs. Lahainaluna

4:30 p.m. Kamehameha vs. Konawaena

6 p.m. ‘Iolani vs. Campbell

7:30 p.m. Hawaii Baptist vs. McKinley