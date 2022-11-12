comscore ‘Iolani beats Lahainaluna at Black and Gold Classic
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

‘Iolani beats Lahainaluna at Black and Gold Classic

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:35 a.m.

Hailey-Anne Ohta scored 14 points and center Mele Sake added nine as defending state champion ‘Iolani stifled Lahainaluna, 41-29, at the Matsumoto Law Group Black and Gold Classic on Friday night. Read more

Previous Story
How the Hawaii and Utah State football teams match up
Next Story
Television and radio – Nov. 12, 2022

Scroll Up