The Hawaii football team enters the home stretch with back-to-back home games beginning with tonight’s Mountain West meeting against Utah State.

The Rainbow Warriors, who are 2-8 overall and 1-4 in league play, will have an expanded active roster for this cross-over league game. Wideout Jonah Panoke, slotback Koali Nishigaya, left guard Stephan Bernal-Wendt, center Eliki Tanuvasa and boundary safety Meki Pei have received medical clearance.

Panoke and Nishigaya are graduates of Saint Louis School, whose run-and-shoot offense has elements that can be found in the Warriors’ revised offensive playbook. Bernal-Wendt and Tanuvasa will boost an offensive line that amassed 30 pancake blocks, including 12 by left tackle Ilm Manning, in last week’s road loss to Fresno State.

The Aggies. the defending West Division champions, have won three of four to improve to 4-5 overall and 3-2 in the Mountain West.

After Logan Bonner suffered a season-ending injury, Cooper Legas has stepped in as the starting quarterback. Legas has completed 60% of his throws.

Defensive tackle Hale Motu‘apuaka, a Punah0u School graduate and two-time world fireknife champion. is the point defender for the Aggies 4-3 defense.

