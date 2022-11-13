Hawaii keeps coming back but can’t catch Utah State
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:21 a.m.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Utah State safety Ike Larsen stepped in front of UH wide receiver Koali Nishigaya for a pick-6. The 36-yard return made it 41-24 with 4:33 left in the game.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii running back Tylan Hines busted loose for a 69-yard touchdown run to close the game to 41-31 with 3:33 left to play on Saturday at the Ching Complex.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii tight end Caleb Phillips made a diving fourth-down catch for a 31-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter against Utah State on Saturday.
