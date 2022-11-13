comscore A tour of atomic New Mexico
A tour of atomic New Mexico

  • By Nina Burleigh New York Times
  Visitors wear booties at Trinity Site Stallion Army Airfield to prevent potentially transporting radioactive dust.

    Visitors wear booties at Trinity Site Stallion Army Airfield to prevent potentially transporting radioactive dust.

  Historic photos of the 1945 atomic bomb detonation are displayed, attached to the fence at Trinity Site.

    Historic photos of the 1945 atomic bomb detonation are displayed, attached to the fence at Trinity Site.

  A display of trinitite at a local rock shop in Bingham, N.M.

    A display of trinitite at a local rock shop in Bingham, N.M.

  Visitors pose at the Trinity Site obelisk, which is made from lava rock and marks ground zero at White Sands Missile Range.

    Visitors pose at the Trinity Site obelisk, which is made from lava rock and marks ground zero at White Sands Missile Range.

  The undulating dunes of White Sands National Park, near Alamo­gordo, N.M.

    The undulating dunes of White Sands National Park, near Alamo­gordo, N.M.

They say the sun rose twice over a corner of southern New Mexico on July 16, 1945. The first sunrise was produced by the detonation of a new weapon its makers had nicknamed “the gadget.” The actual sun rose 10 minutes later, dawning on a new era in human history. Read more

