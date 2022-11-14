Man, 31, dies after SUV overturns on H-1 in West Oahu

A 31-year-old man who was critically injured in Wednesday’s single-vehicle crash in West Oahu has died, the Honolulu Police Department said.

The crash occurred on the eastbound lanes of the H-1 freeway prior to the Kunia offramp at about 1:05 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said a silver Mercedes-Benz sport utility vehicle “was traveling erratically” on the freeway when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The SUV veered onto the shoulder, overturned and struck a center median divider.

Police said he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was taken in critical condition to a hospital.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office notified the police department Sunday that the man died.

It’s unknown at this time whether speed, drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

This is the 46th traffic-related fatality on Oahu compared to 37 at the same time last year.