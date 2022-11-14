Man, 35, charged in Kalihi sex assault

Prosecutors have charged a 35-year-old man after he allegedly entered an apartment and groped a woman in Kalihi-Palama.
Jed Lucio was charged Saturday with first-degree burglary and fourth-degree sexual assault. His aggregate bail is set at $75,000.
The case occurred at the Island-West Apartments building at 607 N. King St. just before 2:30 a.m. Friday.
Honolulu police said a man entered an unlocked unit where a 47-year-old woman was sleeping and began to grope her.
The woman woke up and the suspect fled the scene, police said.
Police arrested Lucio in another unit of the apartment building shortly afterward and arrested him on suspicion of burglary and fourth-degree sexual assault.
