Letter: A different way to settle indigenous land claims

The dispute over Mauna Kea offers opportunities for both sides: For Native Hawaiians, the opportunity is to use leverage gained to resolve land issues throughout the islands by instituting a court patterned after the Waitangi Tribunal in New Zealand.

It is set apart from other courts and its rulings are respected because it is outside the political system and its justices are highly regarded. It rules on long-standing grievances over the land loss caused by colonialism.

For scientists and all residents, establishing programs that bring schoolchildren into the exciting venture of exploring and mapping the universe will help secure America’s future on Earth by restoring our commitment to the only planet we know that sustains intelligent life.

Each side will have to give something to the other on the mountain, but both can optimize their gains by doing so.

Jean E. Rosenfeld

Downtown Honolulu

