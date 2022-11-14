comscore Letter: A different way to settle indigenous land claims
Letter: A different way to settle indigenous land claims

The dispute over Mauna Kea offers opportunities for both sides: For Native Hawaiians, the opportunity is to use leverage gained to resolve land issues throughout the islands by instituting a court patterned after the Waitangi Tribunal in New Zealand. Read more

