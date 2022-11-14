comscore Made in Hawaii Festival gets closer to normal
Hawaii News

Made in Hawaii Festival gets closer to normal

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:33 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM At top, Kaneohe resident Charis Murata browsed the earring selection Saturday at the Miyako Co. booth during the Made in Hawaii Festival.

    At top, Kaneohe resident Charis Murata browsed the earring selection Saturday at the Miyako Co. booth during the Made in Hawaii Festival.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, people passed some of the hundreds of booths featuring locally made products. The 28th annual Made in Hawaii Festival attracted more than 20,000 shoppers at Ala Moana Center.

    Above, people passed some of the hundreds of booths featuring locally made products. The 28th annual Made in Hawaii Festival attracted more than 20,000 shoppers at Ala Moana Center.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Bailey, a mini golden doodle, shopped with her owner Melissa Chan at the Vermilli boutique booth Saturday during the Made in Hawaii Festival. The event at Ala Moana Center showcased nearly 400 exhibitors featuring thousands of locally made products.

    Bailey, a mini golden doodle, shopped with her owner Melissa Chan at the Vermilli boutique booth Saturday during the Made in Hawaii Festival. The event at Ala Moana Center showcased nearly 400 exhibitors featuring thousands of locally made products.

A lot of shopping with a focus on local products over three days wrapped up Sunday at Hawaii’s largest shopping mall. Read more

