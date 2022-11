Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There are times when Tiffany Westerberg lets her gaze drift from the court and into the stands. Read more

There are times when Tiffany Westerberg lets her gaze drift from the court and into the stands.

By now, finding Marques Gayot in the lower level of SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center doesn’t take much of a search. The Army sergeant has occupied a regular spot in the arena for the last two seasons, easily distinguishable in his shirt printed with a block “11”.

Amid the often chaotic atmosphere of a volleyball match, the exchange of a glance between Westerberg and her husband offers a moment of calm for the University of Hawaii middle blocker.

“Sometimes you’ll maybe catch me just looking up at him really quick and he’ll give me a thumbs up,” Westerberg said. “Just having him there and supporting me is really nice to have.”

Westerberg and Gayot caught each other’s eye shortly before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and fostered their connection while separated from their families (Westerberg’s in Canada and Gayot’s in Florida) during the shutdown.

They were married on March 14 and have provided stability and support for each other in their pursuits, Westerberg’s with the Rainbow Wahine and Gayot’s working in Cybersecurity with the Army.

“Tiffany and I stumbled upon each other and ever since then it was set in stone,” said Gayot, who was promoted to sergeant in October.

“Being together, we locked in and we know we have each other and that’s all that really matters at that point.”

Gayot (whose name is pronounced Mar-keys Gah-yoh) sometimes helps Westerberg stay locked in on the court, drawing on his own experience as a collegiate athlete. He attended the University of Miami from 2014 to ’18 and was a defensive back with the Hurricanes.

Coming from a football background, Gayot’s volleyball acumen has grown since meeting Westerberg. But there are concepts that transcend sports he can convey with a look from his seat.

“She kind of gets upset with herself when she knows she can do better,” Gayot said. “So I just try to make that quick eye contact just to calm her down. ‘You got it, next-play mentality. You know what you’re capable of so just keep your head in the game.’ ”

Along with the in-game influence, Westerberg appreciates Gayot’s ability to relate to the daily pressures of balancing academics and competition.

“Just having someone there who went through the whole D-I process is nice to have, just so they can give you advice and they kind of know the trials and tribulations as a student-athlete as well,” Westerberg said. ‘I’m comfortable enough to come home and vent and let go to him, and just having that stability is nice.”

On the court, Westerberg has provided a steady presence at the net in her fourth year in the UH program.

She saw sporadic playing time in her first two seasons while shuffling between middle blocker and pin hitter. She made one start as a freshman in 2019 and seven at opposite in 17 appearances last year.

When she reported for spring practice, UH coach Robyn Ah Mow could sense a shift in her demeanor in the gym.

“She came back with a different attitude, different mindset,” Ah Mow said.

With Skyler Williams completing her UH career in the second round of the NCAA Tournament last December, Westerberg made the move back into the middle this fall to fill the vacancy in the starting lineup.

Back in her original position, she has started all 24 matches, rotating with Amber Igiede in the middle of the UH attack in all 87 sets. She has 149 kills (1.71 per set) heading into UH’s final homestand of the regular season after posting a total of 125 over her first two years in Manoa.

“Now it’s more about fine tuning things,” Westerberg said. “In the beginning of the season it was just getting the fundamentals and getting back into things, where now it’s more technical. I really appreciate just playing middle again. I love playing middle.”

As Gayot provides support in the stands and at home, he credits Westerberg for spurring his work while stationed at Fort Shafter.

“If I hadn’t met her I wouldn’t have gone so hard as far as getting my master’s degree currently and getting certifications,” he said. “She pushed me throughout the whole process.”

As for this weekend, Gayot plans to be in his customary spot in the arena as Big West-leading UH (18-6, 15-1) closes the home schedule against Cal Poly on Friday and CSU Bakersfield on Sunday — ready to provide Westerberg a reassuring look and vocal support for the Rainbow Wahine.

“Her parents see her all the time on TV,” Gayot said. “They also say they see me on TV too, sometimes cheering a little too hard.

“But, you know, that’s my job.”