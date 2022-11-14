Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – Nov. 14, 2022 Today Updated 9:03 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today BASKETBALL College men: Outrigger Rainbow Classic, Miss. Valley St. vs. Eastern Washington, 4:30 p.m.; Yale vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. Games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. College men: Alaska Anchorage vs. Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m. at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium. College women: Alaska Anchorage vs. Chaminade, 5:30 p.m. at McCabe gym. Tuesday No local events scheduled. FOOTBALL First Hawaiian Bank/ HHSAA State Tournament Division I First Round Waipahu 49, Kapaa 41 Aiea 30, Lahainaluna 10 Division II First Round Waimea 48, Kaiser 7 Nanakuli 38, Pac-Five 6 Softball Hawaii 6, Fullerton College 1 Fullerton 000 001 0 — 1 4 0 Hawaii 000 042 x — 6 9 2 Taylor Lannon. Brianna Lopez, Malia Williams, Chloe Borges, Key-an Campbell-Pua. W—Lopez. L—Lannon. Leading hitters—Fullerton College: M Gonzalez 2 hits, 1 run. Hawaii: Maya Nakamura 2 hits, 1 run, 3 RBIs; Kaena Keliinoi 2 hits, 1 RBI; Cierra Yamamoto 1 hit, 2 runs, 1 RBI. Previous Story NFL Islanders Next Story Television and radio – Nov. 14, 2022