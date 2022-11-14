Scoreboard – Nov. 14, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more

Calendar

Today

BASKETBALL

College men: Outrigger Rainbow Classic, Miss. Valley St. vs. Eastern Washington, 4:30 p.m.; Yale vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. Games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

College men: Alaska Anchorage vs. Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m. at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

College women: Alaska Anchorage vs. Chaminade, 5:30 p.m. at McCabe gym.

Tuesday

No local events scheduled.

FOOTBALL

First Hawaiian Bank/

HHSAA State Tournament

Division I First Round

Waipahu 49, Kapaa 41

Aiea 30, Lahainaluna 10

Division II First Round

Waimea 48, Kaiser 7

Nanakuli 38, Pac-Five 6

Softball

Hawaii 6, Fullerton College 1

Fullerton 000 001 0 — 1 4 0

Hawaii 000 042 x — 6 9 2

Taylor Lannon. Brianna Lopez, Malia Williams, Chloe Borges, Key-an Campbell-Pua.

W—Lopez. L—Lannon.

Leading hitters—Fullerton College: M Gonzalez 2 hits, 1 run. Hawaii: Maya Nakamura 2 hits, 1 run, 3 RBIs; Kaena Keliinoi 2 hits, 1 RBI; Cierra Yamamoto 1 hit, 2 runs, 1 RBI.