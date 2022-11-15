Maui police looking for missing Haiku man

Maui police are looking for a Haiku man who was last seen in the Hana area last week.

William Kupstas, 58, of Haiku was last contacted in the afternoon on Nov. 5, when he was reportedly in the Hana area, the Maui Police Department reported. Family members had contacted Kupstas by phone that day.

Kupstas is on foot but has been known to use the bus, MPD said.

He’s described as being 5 feet, 10 inches in height and 185 pounds and having blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, dark-colored shorts and a black baseball cap during the morning of Nov. 5.

Those with any information about the whereabouts of Kupstas are asked to contact MPD’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400. For an emergency, callers can dial 911 and refer to MPD report #22-036472.